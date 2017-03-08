Major League Baseball confirms talks of Pirates, Cardinals game in Williamsport
Two St. Louis Cardinals who had that experience, outfielder Randel Grichuk and pitcher Lance Lynn, could return to the city where Little League Baseball was founded this time to play in a major league game. Numerous sources, including Steven Arocho of Major League Baseball, have told PennLive discussions are ongoing about an Aug. 20 game between the Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates at historic Bowman Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb 24
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb 24
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula...
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC