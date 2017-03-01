Jaso of all trades: Former catcher starts in RF

BRADENTON, Fla. -- As if playing a relatively unfamiliar position wasn't enough of a challenge, John Jaso 's first Spring Training start in right field came on a particularly windy Friday afternoon at LECOM Park during the Pirates' Jaso caught the first ball hit his way, settling under Trey Mancini 's high fly for the first out of the second inning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Pirates.