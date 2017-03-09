Jared Lakind to join Israel in World Baseball Classic
Pirates lefty Jared Lakind suited up for the Dominican Republic, pitching against the Pirates during Wednesday's exhibition game. On Thursday morning he was packing his bags, preparing for the 17-hour trip to Tokyo to join team Israel in the World Baseball Classic.
