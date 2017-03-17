Gregory Polanco is doing damage at th...

Gregory Polanco is doing damage at the World Baseball Classic

18 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

It takes a lot to stand out on the Dominican Republic's loaded World Baseball Classic roster, which features huge names including Jose Bautista, Robinson Cano and Manny Machado. But Gregory Polanco is raking.

