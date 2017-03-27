Franco hits 6th HR; Altherr, Perkins ...

Franco hits 6th HR; Altherr, Perkins go deep

14 hrs ago Read more: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Altherr , Cameron Perkins and Maikel Franco each connected on solo shots for a Phillies split squad in an 8-2 win at LECOM Park on Wednesday. Altherr cleared the batter's eye wall in straightaway center to get things started against the Pirates' Opening Day starter in the second.

Chicago, IL

