Eric Wood believes his terrific experience in WBC will serve him well
The trickle of Pirates players returning from the World Baseball Classic began Wednesday with Eric Wood. The minor league third baseman left Miami without a win, as Team Canada went 0-3 in a stacked Pool C, but brought back to LECOM Park plenty of memories.
