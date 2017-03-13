Cervelli enjoys Classic experience with Italy
Cervelli returned to spring camp on Thursday after Italy was bounced from the tournament following a 4-3 tie-breaking loss to Venezuela on Monday in Mexico. Cervelli, who also played for Italy in 2009, spoke highly of the experience and the underdog team he represented.
