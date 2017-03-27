Cardinals Pittsburgh Homeruns

Players from St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates congratulate each other after 10 home runs in their game to tie the major league record for home runs in a single game at Pittsburgh, Pa., Aug. 16, 1947. From left to right are, Cardinals' Whitey Kurowski, who hit two homers; Pirates' Hank Greenberg, two; Ralph Kiner, two; Billy Cox, two; and Cardinals' Terry Moore, one.

