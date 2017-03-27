Cardinals Pittsburgh Homeruns
Players from St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates congratulate each other after 10 home runs in their game to tie the major league record for home runs in a single game at Pittsburgh, Pa., Aug. 16, 1947. From left to right are, Cardinals' Whitey Kurowski, who hit two homers; Pirates' Hank Greenberg, two; Ralph Kiner, two; Billy Cox, two; and Cardinals' Terry Moore, one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula...
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC