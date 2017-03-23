Bucs' Stewart 'optimistic' for Opening Day
Pirates catcher Chris Stewart , who exited Friday's game due to left groin discomfort, said Saturday he is "optimistic" that he'll be ready for Opening Day. Leading off the seventh inning, Stewart tweaked his groin while running to first base after a dropped third strike.
