Blue Jays tab starters for upcoming Montreal series
The Toronto Blue Jays announced their starters for their two-game exhibition series versus the Pittsburgh Pirates in Montreal this upcoming weekend. This will be the fourth consecutive spring training that the Blue Jays conclude their preseason with two contests at Olympic Stadium in "La Belle Province".
