Blue Jays, Pirates settle for 1-1 tie...

Blue Jays, Pirates settle for 1-1 tie in pre-season exhibition at Olympic Stadium

23 hrs ago

The Blue Jays and Pittsbugh Pirates played to a nine-inning 1-1 draw, with Darwin Barney scoring Toronto's only run after a third-inning triple at Olympic Stadium on Friday night. The Blue Jays got on the board in the third as Barney led off with a triple off starter Jameson Taillon and scored on Kevin Pillar's groundout.

