Andrew McCutchen doubles, Team USA eliminates Dominican Republic from WBC

13 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

Andrew McCutchen's two-run double Saturday night provided insurance in Team USA's 6-3 victory over Dominican Republic in a win-or-go-home rematch in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals in San Diego. McCutchen sent an Alex Colome fastball to the wall in the eighth inning to extend the lead, cruising into second base for just his second hit so far in the tournament.

