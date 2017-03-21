30 Players: Josh Bell Ready To Showcase Bat For Pirates

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Ex-MMA Fighter Guilty Of 29 Felonies In Kidnap, Beating Case The former mixed martial arts fighter known as War Machine was found guilty Monday of kidnapping, beating and sexually assaulting his porn actress ex-girlfriend, and of beating her male friend when he found them together in her bedroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.