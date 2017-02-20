Stallings homers, Terdoslavich delivers in rout of Rays

The Pirates used a six-run fifth to fuel a 7-2 win over the Rays Saturday afternoon at Charlotte Sports Park. Jacob Stallings , the son of University of Pittsburgh men's basketball coach Kevin Stallings, started the fifth-inning fireworks when he jumped on a 2-1 offering from Rays right-hander Danny Farquhar and deposited the ball over the wall in left.

