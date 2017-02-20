Rehab in rear-view, Taillon ready for next step

Given everything Jameson Taillon has gone through in his pro baseball career, he takes nothing for granted -- especially the simple act of going through the physical rigors required in order to be ready for an upcoming season. After spending two years away from competition rehabbing his arm after Tommy John surgery, Taillon knows how awful it feels to be on the outside looking in, unable to compete at the highest level with his Pirates teammates.

