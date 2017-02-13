Reds claim RHP Lisalverto Bonilla, of...

Reds claim RHP Lisalverto Bonilla, officially announce signing of Bronson Arroyo

The trade that officially sent Brandon Phillips to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday opened up a spot on the 40 man roster of the Cincinnati Reds . On Monday, the team quickly moved to refill that roster, adding RHP Lisalverto Bonilla , a talented yet injury prone hurler who had been designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates just last week.

