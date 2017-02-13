Reds claim RHP Lisalverto Bonilla, officially announce signing of Bronson Arroyo
The trade that officially sent Brandon Phillips to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday opened up a spot on the 40 man roster of the Cincinnati Reds . On Monday, the team quickly moved to refill that roster, adding RHP Lisalverto Bonilla , a talented yet injury prone hurler who had been designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates just last week.
