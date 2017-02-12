Pittsburgh Pirates Still Willing to Move Andrew McCutchen, Josh Harrison
Earlier in the offseason, the Pittsburgh Pirates were willing to trade both Andrew McCutchen and Josh Harrison . Although Spring Training is quickly approaching, both players could still be had for the right price.
