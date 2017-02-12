Pittsburgh Pirates: Jung Ho Kang Expected to Miss Beginning of Spring Training
According to Rob Biertempfel of TribLive , Jung Ho Kang is expected to miss the beginning of spring training. The third baseman of the Pittsburgh Pirates will appear in a South Korean court on February 22nd, and he will likely miss the first few weeks due to the trial.
