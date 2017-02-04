Pittsburgh Pirates' Jung Ho Kang entering treatment program after third DUI
Kang's agent, Alan Nero, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that his client has agreed to participate in the program that was recommended to him by the joint MLB panel who evaluated him after his December arrest. He has been arrested for DUI three times since 2009 in South Korea.
