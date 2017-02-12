Pirates will try many pieces to improve starting rotation
The long list of underperforming players begins with five-time All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen, but nowhere else on the diamond did a position group decline as drastically as the starting pitchers. For everything that went right in 2015, from right-hander A.J. Burnett's first All-Star season to the J.A. Happ acquisition to Gerrit Cole and Francisco Liriano's good health and effectiveness, little went right for the rotation the following year.
