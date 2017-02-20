Pirates trade for righty reliever Light
The Pirates acquired right-hander Pat Light from the Twins on Thursday in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations. Light, who was designated for assignment by the Twins on Monday, split the 2016 season between the Red Sox and Twins organizations.
