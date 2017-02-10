Pirates' spring training home renamed LECOM Park
Pirates' spring training home renamed LECOM Park McKechnie Field, the longtime spring training home of the Pittsburgh Pirates is getting a new name - LECOM Park Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kuu1a6 The club announced Friday it has reached a naming rights agreement with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine to rebrand the stadium LECOM Park. Financial details of the 15-year agreement were not announced.
