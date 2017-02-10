Pirates' spring training home renamed...

Pirates' spring training home renamed LECOM Park

21 hrs ago

Pirates' spring training home renamed LECOM Park McKechnie Field, the longtime spring training home of the Pittsburgh Pirates is getting a new name - LECOM Park Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kuu1a6 The club announced Friday it has reached a naming rights agreement with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine to rebrand the stadium LECOM Park. Financial details of the 15-year agreement were not announced.

Chicago, IL

