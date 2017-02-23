Pirates pitcher Glasnow confident he is making improvements

When right-hander Tyler Glasnow stepped off the pitcher's mound Tuesday, the hitter he'd just blown a fastball by walked toward him with something to say. The hitter, Josh Harrison, and onlooker Adam Frazier had noticed Glasnow tipping pitches during his slide-step delivery, revealing his grip on the baseball when he separated his hands and reached back to fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.