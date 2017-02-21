Pirates' Kang attends trial over drin...

Pirates' Kang attends trial over drink driving charges

11 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang arrives at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Kang appeared in the Korean court as judges began hearing arguments in a trial over charges that the baseball star fled the scene after slamming a car into a guardrail while driving under the influence of alcohol.

