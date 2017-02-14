Pirates' Jung Ho Kang to miss start of Spring Training because of DUI trial
The Pirates on Tuesday announced that infielder Jung Ho Kang is likely to report late to Spring Training because of his upcoming trial in Korea. Here's the statement of team president Frank Coonelly in full: We have been staying in close contact with Jung Ho, his representatives and his counsel throughout the process.
