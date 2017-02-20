Per Charlie's prompt.....84 wins in 2017

There is sill a big gap in needed wins out of the rotation, as compared to the teams they will be going head-to-head with for playoff spots . 10-11 WAR/wins from the starting rotation Bullpen will be fine once they move one of Bastardo or Watson , plenty of good choices to field 7 really good relievers.

