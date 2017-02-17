Nutting: Team 'refocused'; Cervelli on mend

After his annual Spring Training meeting with the Pirates' players and coaches Monday morning, owner Bob Nutting sat down for a 30-minute chat with the media and covered a broad range of topics regarding the club's vision, spending and disappointing 2016 season. Asked about the lessons learned from last year's 83-loss campaign, Nutting pointed to collective underperformance rather than a lack of talent or support.

