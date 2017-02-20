Nova throws 2 perfect frames in spring debut
Pirates starter Ivan Nova breezed through two perfect innings in his first spring start, but the Blue Jays pounded 16 hits against the Bucs bullpen. Joshua Palacios, Mike Ohlman , Jonathan Diaz and Matt Dean all homered as Toronto cruised to a 12-0 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday at LECOM Park.
