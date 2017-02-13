Meadows, Newman highlight Pirates non-roster invitees
Fewer opportunities exist for non-roster invitees to crack the opening-day roster this spring, but the inclusion of talented prospects means the group still carries intrigue as spring training begins. Top prospect Austin Meadows, Kevin Newman and Barrett Barnes are among the 23 non-roster invitees to major league camp in Bradenton, Fla.
