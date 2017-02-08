McCutchen, eight others from Pirates organization to play in World Baseball Classic
Andrew McCutchen is on Team USA's World Baseball Classic roster. In light of his impending position change, where will he play? Five players on the Pirates 40-man roster and four more minor leaguers made WBC final rosters, which were announced Wednesday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula...
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make.
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
|Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream (Aug '14)
|Mar '15
|Mabey X Pirate Fan
|2
|Recap: Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|rgrock
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC