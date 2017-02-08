McCutchen, eight others from Pirates ...

McCutchen, eight others from Pirates organization to play in World Baseball Classic

Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Andrew McCutchen is on Team USA's World Baseball Classic roster. In light of his impending position change, where will he play? Five players on the Pirates' 40-man roster and four more minor leaguers made WBC final rosters, which were announced Wednesday evening.

Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

