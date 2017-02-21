Marte ready to take over in centre field for Pirates
Starling Marte, the guy displacing Andrew McCutchen in centre field for the Pittsburgh Pirates this year, hasn't played the position regularly since the minor leagues. Since making his big league debut in 2012, Marte has made all but 42 of his 544 starts in left.
