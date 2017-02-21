Jung Ho Kang's DUI trial begins Wedne...

Jung Ho Kang's DUI trial begins Wednesday in South Korea

8 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Jung Ho Kang is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for the first day of his trial for a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol in Seoul, South Korea. The trial is expected to begin at 4 p.m. locally, according to Yonhap News, which is 2 a.m. Eastern.

