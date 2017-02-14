Hurdle: McCutchen to bat in usual lineup spot
Andrew McCutchen will learn a new outfield position this spring, but his spot in the lineup will stay the same. McCutchen will bat third this season, manager Clint Hurdle said Tuesday.
