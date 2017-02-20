Holmes impresses Hurdle in spring debut
Before Monday, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle had only seen right-hander Clay Holmes on video or throwing to his own teammates in Spring Training. Holmes left a pretty good first impression in his Grapefruit League debut, tossing two scoreless innings and striking out four in the Pirates' at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium.
