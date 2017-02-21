Hanrahan to serve as coach for Class A club
Hanrahan, a former Bucs closer, will serve as an assistant pitching coach for the short-season Class A West Virginia Black Bears. Hanrahan announced his retirement in November after spending three years trying to come back from Tommy John surgeries.
