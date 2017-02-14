Giants relieved to turn ninth inning over to Melancon New closer gives San Francisco opportunity to rest easier in closing situations. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lhsesw SCOTTSDALE - Mark Melancon was coming off his worst season ever, a 6.20-ERA monstrosity with the Boston Red Sox in 2012 that included a demotion to the minors, when he joined forces on the Pittsburgh Pirates with catcher Russell Martin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.