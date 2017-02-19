Gerrit Cole Is The Most Important Player To The 2017 Pirates
The 2015 Pittsburgh Pirates won 98 games, while the 2016 Pittsburgh Pirates won just 78 games. What was one of the biggest differences between the two seasons? The lack of a true top of the rotation starting pitcher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rum Bunter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula...
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
|Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream (Aug '14)
|Mar '15
|Mabey X Pirate Fan
|2
|Recap: Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|rgrock
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC