First sign of season arrives with Truck Day
Football season ended after the Super Bowl on Sunday night, and Monday morning brought the first sign of baseball season at PNC Park. Starting around 7 a.m., the Pirates' clubhouse staff loaded up a truck full of equipment bound for Bradenton, Fla.
