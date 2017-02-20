EMU Grad Kratz Gets Chance With Cleve...

EMU Grad Kratz Gets Chance With Cleveland

15 hrs ago

The now 36-year old journeyman catcher is a non-roster invitee of the Cleveland Indians at spring training in Goodyear, Ariz. The Tribe signed him in December and if he doesn't make the big league squad, he'll start the year with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.

