Chad Kuhl's unexpected rise to majors with Pirates in 2016 provides benefits for this season
Before right-hander Chad Kuhl walked into the clubhouse at Pirate City a year ago for the first day of his first major league spring training, he never had met Gerrit Cole or Francisco Liriano. They had coveted corner lockers, while his was located across a small hallway alongside the other non-roster invitees' - a room for prospects and professional journeymen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula...
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
|Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream (Aug '14)
|Mar '15
|Mabey X Pirate Fan
|2
|Recap: Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|rgrock
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC