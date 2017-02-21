Bumpy '16 provided valuable lessons for Brault
Brault is one of four pitchers competing for the final spot in Pittsburgh's rotation, and he's the only left-hander among the Bucs' top eight starters. The Pirates won't choose Brault just to balance their entirely right-handed starting staff, but the 24-year-old could claim the spot -- especially if he flashes the form he showed early last year, before his big league debut.
