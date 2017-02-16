Bucs' Pitch Tunneling Statistics

A few years ago, Thomas Boswell of the Washington Post recounted his experience watching a young Greg Maddux toss pitch after pitch that seemed virtually indistinguishable from one another up until the point a batter already had to make a decision to swing. It was amazing to Boswell who questioned Maddux's uncanny ability to mask his pitches; the now Hall of Famer simply answered that his goal was to "make all of [his] pitches look like a column of milk coming toward home plate."

