Breaking down four notable MLB player...

Breaking down four notable MLB players that are expected to change positions

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CBS Sports

Back in November, we covered the possibility that the Pittsburgh Pirates would shift Gold Glove Award-winning left fielder Starling Marte to center, with incumbent center fielder Andrew McCutchen moving to a corner. Here's what we concluded : Such a change would make sense, given Marte is the best outfield defender on the team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... Nov '16 ALBuccoFan 1
News Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. Aug '16 ballboy 1
News Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
News Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15) Mar '15 mike tirico 3
Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream (Aug '14) Mar '15 Mabey X Pirate Fan 2
News Recap: Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati (Aug '14) Aug '14 rgrock 1
See all Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,327 • Total comments across all topics: 278,612,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC