Braves' Rodriguez likely out for season after surgery

Atlanta Braves infielder Sean Rodriguez underwent surgery for a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder this week and likely will miss the upcoming season. Dr. James Andrews performed the surgery Tuesday on Rodriguez, who signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract in November after a career season with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

