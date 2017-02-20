Bob Nutting: Andrew McCutchen situati...

Bob Nutting: Andrew McCutchen situation complicated, but Pirates would like to him stay

Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pirates owner Bob Nutting touched on a number of mattersa in a 30-minute session with reporters Monday at Pirates Citya . a a With Andrew McCutchen's time in Pittsburgh potentially nearing a close - he has a season and an option year remaining, but the Pirates listened to offers this offseason - Nutting admitted it is difficult to separate sentimentality from a business model when discussing a franchise player.

