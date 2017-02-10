Atlanta Braves Scouting Report on RHP Touki Toussaint

Jun 12, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; A major league baseball rest in the grass prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports The Atlanta Braves targeted Toussaint in a deal to give salary relief to the Arizona Diamondbacks by bringing on the contract of Bronson Arroyo in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Take.