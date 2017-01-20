Around the Horn: Davis has new compan...

Around the Horn: Davis has new company in A's outfield

This is the sixth of a multipart Around the Horn series that features a position-by-position look at the A's projected starters and backup options heading into the 2017 season. Left fielder Khris Davis , who bopped 42 home runs last season, has new company -- center fielder Rajai Davis is back with the A's on a one-year deal, and Matt Joyce signed on for two years in a likely platoon role in right field.

Chicago, IL

