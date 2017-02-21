4 Pirates storylines to watch this sp...

4 Pirates storylines to watch this spring

13 hrs ago Read more: Bucs Dugout

Pirates baseball is less than three days away with the team set to kick off Grapefruit League action against the Rays on Saturday. It will be the first time fans have an opportunity to see the new outfield alignment, but unfortunately, it will be nothing more than a glimpse, since Andrew McCutchen, Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco are all slated to play in the World Baseball Classic from March 6 through 22. With that in mind, here are a few other storylines Pittsburgh fans should keep an eye on over the next few weeks.

