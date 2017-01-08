Who Should Bat Lead Off For The Pittsburgh Pirates In 2017?
In 2016 the primary lead off hitter for the Pittsburgh Pirates was John Jaso , but who should handle that role for the 2017 season? The Pittsburgh Pirates should have a strong offense in 2017. Their starters are set at each position around the diamond, and, minus second base and shortstop, each of their starting eight are above league average hitters.
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec 23
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula...
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make.
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
|Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream (Aug '14)
|Mar '15
|Mabey X Pirate Fan
|2
|Recap: Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|rgrock
|1
